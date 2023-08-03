Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

52,700 KM

Details Description Features

$24,890

+ tax & licensing
$24,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,890

+ taxes & licensing

52,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10089258
  • Stock #: 19138
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF7GU141656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #C0525 - (NC/GD/LM) as of 03/08/2023.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Infinity Premium Sound System
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
8" Touchscreen
115v Power Port
Heated Front & Rear 2nd Row Seats
Rear 2nd Row 40/30/40 Split Seats
Rear 3rd Row 50/50 Split Bench
Rear 3rd Row Climate Control

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

