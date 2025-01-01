2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Menu
Save More When You Finance: Special Financing Price: $11,850 / Cash Price: $13,850

Verified CarFax - Financing for All Credit Types - Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. Comes with: Panoramic Sunroof | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth. Well Equipped - Spacious and Comfortable Seating - Advanced Safety Features - Extremely Reliable. Trades are Welcome. Looking for Financing? Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Online Finance Application: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. We will be happy to match you with the right car and the right lender. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-Picked, go through a 100-Point Inspection, and are Professionally Detailed corner to corner. We showcase over 250 high-quality used vehicles in our Indoor Showroom, so feel free to visit us - rain or shine! To schedule a Test Drive, call us at 866-283-8293 today! Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Autorama ~ Better Quality, Better Value, Better Cars.

_____________________________________________

Price - Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer high-quality vehicles at the lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin, or hidden fees. Just our best price first! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages and listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information in person with our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not Certified Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

______________________________________________

Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months (O.A.C). Our experienced Financing Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rates and the most flexible terms. Click here to get pre-approved today: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/

____________________________________________

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollar for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for a free appraisal.  

_____________________________________________

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high-quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

______________________________________________

Community  Our community matters to us. We make a difference, one car at a time, through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

158,000 KM

$11,850

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

ADVENTURE | AWD | Panoroof | Leather | Backup Cam

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

ADVENTURE | AWD | Panoroof | Leather | Backup Cam

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA9GG366132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autorama

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Autorama

866-727-6298

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport