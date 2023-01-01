Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2.4L Sport Tech, Navi, Pano, BackUpCam, B.SpotAssist, ParkingSensor, Satellite/HDRadio, TintedWindows

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191846
  • Stock #: 12195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE IN SPECIAL, PERFECT CONDITION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, ACTIVE BLIND-SPOT ASSIST, PARKING SENSORS, SATELLITE/HD RADIO, TINTED WINDOWS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, POWER SUNROOF, FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE, BLIND SPOT, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CAR PLAY, 5-PASSANGER, AM/FM STEREO, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ALLOY WHEELS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEAT, CD PLAYER, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, INTEGRATED ROOF ANTENNA, LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MP3 CAPABILITY, MP3 INPUT JACK, MAP LIGHTS, PASSENGER AIRBAG, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, PUSH START, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFOGGER, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, SENSOR, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SUNROOF, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, AND VOICE COMMAND. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport Tech , comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $999, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2016 # Hyundai #2016Hyundai #Sonata #2016Sonata # HyundaiSonata #Sonata2.4LSportTech #2016Sonata2.4LSportTech #2016SonataSportTech #SonataSportTech # Hyundai SonataSportTech #2016 Hyundai SonataSportTech #2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L SportTec # Hyundai Sonata 2.4L SportTech #Toronto #Ontario #TRADEIN #Usedcars Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Digital/Analog Display

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
REAR HEATED SEATS
Bucket Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Rear defogger

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
MP3 Capability
PUSH START
Voice Command
Driver Side Airbag
mp3 input jack
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
Apple Car Play
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Full Carpet floor
Sensor
Active Blind-Spot Assist
5-Passanger
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

