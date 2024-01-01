Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

134,111 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,111KM
Used
VIN 5NPE34AF5GH410099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0199 as of 11/10/2021.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Proximity Keyless Entry
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
rear parking assist sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

