2016 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT TURBO ULTIMATE MODEL WITH COLOR PACK Full Load, Top Of The Line Sonata Ultimate New Arrival from the Hyundai Store, Carproof Verified and Available upon request, Quad Exghaust, Push To Start, Leather Interior, Double Panoramic Roof, Touch Screen Navigation, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Assist, Collision Detection Warning, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, High Definition Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Sonar Sensors, Cooled Seats, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio Sound System, One Owner Off Lease Local toronto Ontario sedan Directly from Hyundai Canada. Metallic Black over Matching Black Leather Interior with Rare Red Color Pack Interior. Fully Hyundai Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New Tires, Along with 4 near New Seperate Winter Tire Package, Extra Clean Condition, All Service and Maintenance Records, Litterally Like New, Scratch Free, A Must See, Premium Ultimate Sport Alloy Wheels, Multi Drive Mode Select, Side Turn Signals, Fog Lights, Intelligent Key, Full Factory Hyundai Warranty & More. Call Today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
