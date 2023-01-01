Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

90,138 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, A/C

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,138KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA42GU081371

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 90,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
60/40 Split Rear Seats
USB & AUX Port
5" Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Audio, BT, & Cruise Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Hyundai Tucson