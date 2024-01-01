$12,485+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a spacious and stylish SUV ready to take on any adventure? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L Luxury, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This grey beauty boasts a luxurious grey interior with features to enhance your driving experience. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this Tucson can handle any road condition with ease, while its comfortable seating and premium sound system make every journey a pleasure.
This meticulously maintained Tucson has 153,511km on the odometer, and it's ready for its next adventure with you. You'll enjoy the peace of mind that comes with features like a comprehensive warranty, a security system, and anti-theft protection. The Tucson's safety features, including lane departure assist, blind spot monitor, and multiple airbags, ensure that you and your passengers are always safe.
Here are five of the Tucson's most sizzle-worthy features:
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days with the heated seats and steering wheel.
- Push Button Start: Experience convenience and sophistication with push-button start. No more fumbling with keys!
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in GPS navigation system.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite music in crystal-clear audio with the premium sound system.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof/moonroof.
Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to see this stunning Hyundai Tucson in person. You won't be disappointed!
**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**
