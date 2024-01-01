Menu
Are you looking for a spacious and stylish SUV ready to take on any adventure? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L Luxury, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This grey beauty boasts a luxurious grey interior with features to enhance your driving experience. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this Tucson can handle any road condition with ease, while its comfortable seating and premium sound system make every journey a pleasure.

This meticulously maintained Tucson has 153,511km on the odometer, and its ready for its next adventure with you. Youll enjoy the peace of mind that comes with features like a comprehensive warranty, a security system, and anti-theft protection. The Tucsons safety features, including lane departure assist, blind spot monitor, and multiple airbags, ensure that you and your passengers are always safe.

Here are five of the Tucsons most sizzle-worthy features:

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days with the heated seats and steering wheel.
Push Button Start: Experience convenience and sophistication with push-button start. No more fumbling with keys!
GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in GPS navigation system.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite music in crystal-clear audio with the premium sound system.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof/moonroof.

Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to see this stunning Hyundai Tucson in person. You wont be disappointed!

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KM8J3CA45GU231893

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
