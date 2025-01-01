Menu
<div><p><span><span>2016 HYUNDAI TUCSON AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM RELIABLE & STYLISH SUV</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>Sleek Design, Fuel Efficient & Comfortable Perfect for City & Highway Drives</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span></span><span><span>Automatic | 2.0L 4-Cylinder | AWD | Spacious & Smooth Performance</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span><span>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition Ready for the Road!</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span> </span></span><span><span>Odometer</span><span>:</span></span><span><span> 104 909</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>Certified Pre-Owned</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span></span><span><span>Financing Available </span><span>On</span><span>Ap</span><span>proved Credit (OAC)</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span></span><span><span>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>Wholesale</span><span> Price </span><span>Available</span><span>!</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span></span><span><span>Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span><span> </span></span><span><span>Call us for more details or to book a test drive!</span></span><span> </span></p></div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1743527913595_09695436382977096 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

104,909 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,909KM
VIN KM8J3CA4XGU185803

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,909 KM

2016 HYUNDAI TUCSON AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM RELIABLE & STYLISH SUV 

Sleek Design, Fuel Efficient & Comfortable Perfect for City & Highway Drives 
Automatic | 2.0L 4-Cylinder | AWD | Spacious & Smooth Performance 
Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition Ready for the Road! 

Odometer: 104 909 

Certified Pre-Owned 
Financing Available OnApproved Credit (OAC) 
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC 

Wholesale Price Available! 

Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York 
Call us for more details or to book a test drive! 

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Clock

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.510 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
150 KGS (4
740 LBS)
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5 touch screen display

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2016 Hyundai Tucson