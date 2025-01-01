Menu
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745273240497_39999189989619177 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2016 HYUNDAI TUCSON LIMITED STYLISH, EFFICIENT & LOADED WITH FEATURES</strong></p><p>Bold Design, Premium Interior & Versatile Utility<br><strong>Automatic | 1.6L Turbocharged Engine | AWD | Smooth Ride & Great Fuel Economy</strong><br>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History</p><p> <strong>Odometer:</strong> 138,799 KM</p><p><strong>Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)</strong><br><strong>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</strong></p><p><strong>Wholesale Price Available!</strong></p><p> Visit us at <strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</strong><br> Call us for more details or to book a test drive!<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745273240498_15794300100868508 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

138,799 KM

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

VIN KM8J33A43GU046595

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,799 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.510 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5 touch screen display
080 kgs (4
586 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

