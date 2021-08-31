Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

1.6 TURBO,AWD,PREMIUM,B/UCAM,19" WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

1.6 TURBO,AWD,PREMIUM,B/UCAM,19" WHEELS

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7952714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY CERTIFICATE INCLUDED,102KM,1.6 L,TURBO,AWD,ONE OWNER,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,BACK UP CAMERA,19 INCH WHEELS,SPORT RIMS,LANE DEPARTURE,AUX,USB,HEATED SEATS,$18888,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2007 Toyota Camry AU...
 264,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Sonata ...
 221,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highland...
 203,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory