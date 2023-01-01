2016 Hyundai Tucson ...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699 $18,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 0 5 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9606211

9606211 Stock #: K15730

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 96,053 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.