$26,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport 400 w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
2016 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport 400 w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,000KM
VIN JN1FV7AR3GM450684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Garage Door Opener , SOS Call Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Infiniti Q50 include:
Power Moonroof
Garage Door Opener
SOS Call Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Camera
USB Ports
Rain Sensor
Touchscreen Display
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42034
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Power Front Seats
Convenience
Rain Sensor
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Blind Spot System
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Auto Dimming Rearview Camera
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Forward Safety System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Infiniti Q50