2016 Infiniti QX60

<div><p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1752872285999_589934122380908 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2016, INFINITY  QX60  AWD </strong></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $</strong></span></span></p><p><span> </span>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeoxb6x-GMMq8a96mJ-YuBnrRNUru8JPzh1C565Iy15Yfbux11Mg1-lQfUKuA_aem_c_30QWiQNXa2uAbGOk6N-Q rel=noreferrer noopener>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</a>. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. </p></div><div><p><span><span>At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<span> </span></span></span><span><span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span>Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive<span> </span></span><span>it,</span><span><span> </span>Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Price</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Our special discounted price is based on financing only</span><span>. <span> </span></span><span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is<span> </span></span><span>accurate</span><span><span> </span>and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates</span><span>. </span></span><span><strong><span>All vehicles can be Certified for an<span> </span></span><span>additional</span></strong><span><strong><span> </span>$895.</strong><span> </span>If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is<span> </span></span><span>deemed</span><span><span> </span>to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong> Need financing?<span> </span><strong>We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (</strong></span><strong><span>O.A.C</span><span>)<span> </span></span></strong><span><strong>.</strong></span><span><span> </span>We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2Fforms%2Ffinance%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeX-GJZkgmZR80kFxAs3Higg5dQrkTRETL3I_TJZFD7Nw09vDrHbNnwBOJRwY_aem_J0aarRLprK6Ncs9XW1ordw&h=AT3sDSp5FkIKqrvJnfQwU45UkLSgCXFk5uV3cKloVVSNmU-95ONQiagqJuoSVAzPiE_YJWPY47tpfV4l_cgDxU3xgvYU8k7niUbWclQcXIwVO80zTYhDf398sZKGfpXa9FVz&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></span></a><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Trade-In</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer<span> </span></span><span>top dollar</span><span><span> </span>for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality<span> </span></span><span>pre-owned</span><span><span> </span>vehicles. Located at<span> </span></span></span><span><strong><span>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON</span><span><span> </span>M6A 1Z4</span></strong></span><span><span><strong>.<span> </span></strong>View our inventory:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeRhvOYyVA5o7UvvGa3QKnS7ECvkcbLvnvgJnUg6hNtos8kGDBLx1J2bpKEcY_aem_wfIg97cBwvq7jr-Ssh6Sew&h=AT2VV9SMpKI3Dy8E1n8e8VjWn2x8NShlQnuEZCoSKRhqtCnUR9y9HrFNetuMobPbfLWYp9w-r6cwVyRosIH7mQrwV6Db1rVVvtaMD5gkD2HZ2GeasSU9m4rXtwftjQtmAOeb&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</span></span></a><span><br></span></p><p><span><span><span><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm </strong></span></span><span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1752872285999_5865155534145248 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></span></p></div>

2016 Infiniti QX60

144,900 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

12774764

2016 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,900KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM3GC503471

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,900 KM

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode
82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve
5.250 Axle Ratio
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts
715 kgs
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
