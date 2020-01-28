2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R AWD | 550HP | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX























This 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R comes loaded with a 5.0L V8 Supercharged (550 HP), and an 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift Transmission, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Leather Gear Shift Knob, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Piano Black Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard, Leather Door Trim Insert, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Power Spoiler, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High-Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Rear Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.