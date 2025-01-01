$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North 4x4 w/ Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,350KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB5GW129911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 55839
- Mileage 153,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2016 Jeep Cherokee