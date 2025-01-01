Menu
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Remote Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 55839

2016 Jeep Cherokee

153,350 KM

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x4 w/ Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel

12714144

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x4 w/ Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,350KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB5GW129911

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 55839
  • Mileage 153,350 KM

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

