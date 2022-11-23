Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

118,805 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 W/Nav, Cam, Touchscreen

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 W/Nav, Cam, Touchscreen

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

118,805KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9340261
  • Stock #: 10405
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS8GW149877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 10405
  • Mileage 118,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Selec-Terrain System
Jeep Active Drive II
Navigation
Customer Preferred Package 27E
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
TOUCHSCREEN
Locker Rear Axle
Uconnect 8.4
3.2L 24V VVT V6 Engine w/ ESS
Rear 60/40 Split Folding

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

