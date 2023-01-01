Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

159,944 KM

Details Features

$14,587

+ tax & licensing
$14,587

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$14,587

+ taxes & licensing

159,944KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10042140
  • Stock #: N82981A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7GD579157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,944 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

