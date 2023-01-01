$14,587+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
159,944KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10042140
- Stock #: N82981A
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB7GD579157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,944 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8