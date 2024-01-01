Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Hill Start Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 Jeep Wrangler include:<br> <br>Traction Control<br>Electronic Roll Mitigation<br>Hill Start Assist<br>12V Outlet<br>Electronic Stability Control<br>Aux Input<br>Trailer Sway Control<br>Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35719

56,628 KM

Sport 4x4 w/ A/C, Cruise Control, Aux Input

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

56,628KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG2GL182115

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,628 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Hill Start Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Jeep Wrangler include:

Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Hill Start Assist
12V Outlet
Electronic Stability Control
Aux Input
Trailer Sway Control
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35719

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation

Cruise Control

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

A/C

Trailer Sway Control

8 speakers

Aux input
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

