$23,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4x4 w/ A/C, Cruise Control, Aux Input
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4x4 w/ A/C, Cruise Control, Aux Input
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,628KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG2GL182115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 56,628 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Hill Start Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Jeep Wrangler include:
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Hill Start Assist
12V Outlet
Electronic Stability Control
Aux Input
Trailer Sway Control
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35719
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Interior
Cruise Control
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Comfort
A/C
Exterior
Trailer Sway Control
Media / Nav / Comm
8 speakers
Additional Features
Aux input
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Jeep Wrangler