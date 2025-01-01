2016 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2016, JEEP WRANGLE UNLIMITED SAHARA AWD </strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $</strong></p><p>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   <strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.</strong>   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  </p><p><strong>Price<span> </span></strong>  Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates . <span> </span><strong>All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.<span> </span></strong>  If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  </p><p><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong>  Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755530887057_352831347556678 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p><p><strong>Trade-In</strong><span> </span>  Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  </p><p>Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  </p><p>View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</p><p><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   </strong></p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

157,330 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Watch This Vehicle
12879038

2016 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,330KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG5GL106855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2016, JEEP WRANGLE UNLIMITED SAHARA AWD 

Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .  All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.   If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance


Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On-Off Road
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
500 lbs)
495 kgs (5
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Carpet And Rubber Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD 4dr SC Autobiography SWB for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD 4dr SC Autobiography SWB 126,100 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 105,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback SYMETRICAL 3.6 R AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Subaru Outback SYMETRICAL 3.6 R AWD 180,720 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2016 Jeep Wrangler