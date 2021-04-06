2016 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 5 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6880725

6880725 Stock #: PC6776

PC6776 VIN: 1C4HJWEG2GL302245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6776

Mileage 83,581 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Compass Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Tool Kit Rear 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer low fuel level Radio data system Cargo tie downs Braking Assist Roll Stability Control Body side reinforcements door pockets Auxiliary Oil Cooler Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM Cargo Area Floor Mat range Front Seatbelts: 3-Point front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Steering wheel: tilt Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Center console: front console with storage Reading lights: front Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Total speakers: 8 Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining In-Dash CD: single disc One-touch windows: 2 Rear door type: side-hinged Tow hooks: front Front suspension classification: solid live axle Front suspension type: multi-link Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Rear suspension type: trailing arms Spare tire mount location: outside Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Wheels: aluminum Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Skid plate(s) Tire type: all terrain Spare tire size: full-size Rear brake width: 1.1 Assist handle: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Battery: maintenance-free Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Vanity mirrors: dual Mirror color: black 4WD selector: manual hi-lo 4WD type: part time Axle ratio: 3.21 Battery rating: 600 CCA Door handle color: black Fender lip moldings: black Front bumper color: black Rear bumper color: black Removable roof: soft top Rear seat folding Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone Storage: accessory hook Interior accents: metallic-tone Power outlet(s): 115V Front brake width: 1.1 Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5 Alternator: 160 amps Front brake diameter: 11.9 halogen Grille color: body-color Tuned suspension: heavy duty LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming reclining mast 12V front Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.