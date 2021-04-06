Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

83,581 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara, 4WD, V6, NAV, HEATED, BT, CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara, 4WD, V6, NAV, HEATED, BT, CRUISE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6880725
  2. 6880725
  3. 6880725
  4. 6880725
  5. 6880725
  6. 6880725
  7. 6880725
  8. 6880725
  9. 6880725
  10. 6880725
  11. 6880725
  12. 6880725
  13. 6880725
  14. 6880725
  15. 6880725
  16. 6880725
  17. 6880725
  18. 6880725
  19. 6880725
  20. 6880725
  21. 6880725
  22. 6880725
  23. 6880725
  24. 6880725
  25. 6880725
  26. 6880725
  27. 6880725
  28. 6880725
  29. 6880725
  30. 6880725
  31. 6880725
  32. 6880725
  33. 6880725
  34. 6880725
  35. 6880725
  36. 6880725
  37. 6880725
  38. 6880725
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,581KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6880725
  • Stock #: PC6776
  • VIN: 1C4HJWEG2GL302245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6776
  • Mileage 83,581 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA | AWD | 3.6L V6 | NAVIGATION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | HEATED MIRRORS | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | 18-INCH ALOY WHEELS | AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS | INULATED HOOD FOR SOUND ISOLATION | SATELLITE RADIO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara featured in Black Exterior finish and Black Leather and Cloth interior gives it a great colour combination. Powered by 3.6L V6 engine that delivers 285 HP and 260 ft-lbs torque which will provide you with confidence for off-roading mated to a Automatic Transmission. The Jeep comes standard with high and low-range gearing for more off-road capability. The Wrangler Unlimited is also rated for 3,500 pounds.







Some of the options that come with this car are Navigation so you can explore less travelled roads and you can be sure that you won't be cold in winter with the heated front seats.







Enjoy the capability of removing the roof and doors so that you can experience more of the nature while cruising. This Wrangler also comes with great features like Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Foglights, 3.5mm Aux Audio Input, Front & Rear Cup Holders, Locked Glovebox, Keyless Entry, Power Locks & Windows and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Compass
Upholstery: Cloth
Front air conditioning
Tool Kit
Rear
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
Radio data system
Cargo tie downs
Braking Assist
Roll Stability Control
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
range
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Total speakers: 8
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
In-Dash CD: single disc
One-touch windows: 2
Rear door type: side-hinged
Tow hooks: front
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Skid plate(s)
Tire type: all terrain
Spare tire size: full-size
Rear brake width: 1.1
Assist handle: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Vanity mirrors: dual
Mirror color: black
4WD selector: manual hi-lo
4WD type: part time
Axle ratio: 3.21
Battery rating: 600 CCA
Door handle color: black
Fender lip moldings: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Removable roof: soft top
Rear seat folding
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Power outlet(s): 115V
Front brake width: 1.1
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5
Alternator: 160 amps
Front brake diameter: 11.9
halogen
Grille color: body-color
Tuned suspension: heavy duty
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
reclining
mast
12V front
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 BMW 4 Series 44...
 41,632 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 59,023 KM
$72,800 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti Q50 SP...
 220,317 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory