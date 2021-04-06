+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA | AWD | 3.6L V6 | NAVIGATION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | HEATED MIRRORS | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | 18-INCH ALOY WHEELS | AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS | INULATED HOOD FOR SOUND ISOLATION | SATELLITE RADIO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara featured in Black Exterior finish and Black Leather and Cloth interior gives it a great colour combination. Powered by 3.6L V6 engine that delivers 285 HP and 260 ft-lbs torque which will provide you with confidence for off-roading mated to a Automatic Transmission. The Jeep comes standard with high and low-range gearing for more off-road capability. The Wrangler Unlimited is also rated for 3,500 pounds.
Some of the options that come with this car are Navigation so you can explore less travelled roads and you can be sure that you won't be cold in winter with the heated front seats.
Enjoy the capability of removing the roof and doors so that you can experience more of the nature while cruising. This Wrangler also comes with great features like Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Foglights, 3.5mm Aux Audio Input, Front & Rear Cup Holders, Locked Glovebox, Keyless Entry, Power Locks & Windows and many more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4