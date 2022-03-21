$38,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED 75TH ANNIVERSARY-4X4-NAVI-LEATHER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8797199
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG2GL307841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED 75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION - STEEL BUMPERS - SIDE ROCK RAILS - POWER DOME HOOD - LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL - CUSTOM UPGRADED EXHAUST - UPGRADED FRONT GRILL - UPGRADED HID HEADLIGHTS - UPGRADED STEREO SYSTEM - FREEDOM THREE PIECE HARD TOP - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REMOTE VEHICLE START - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE -
BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 83,000KM - $38,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vicdellfinecars@gmail.com - www.dellfinecars.com
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
