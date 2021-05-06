Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Forte

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

ALLOYS,AUX,USB,B/TO,SAFETY AVAILABLE $490 EXTRA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

ALLOYS,AUX,USB,B/TO,SAFETY AVAILABLE $490 EXTRA

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7122517
  • VIN: KNAFK4A64G5448265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence, UCDA and OMVIC Member! Car Fax report available

AMAZING DRIVE,(SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION AVAILABLE,36000KM,$600PER CLAIM,$490 EXTRA),$8900,+HST &  LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2004 Toyota Corolla ...
 187,000 KM
$3,100 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord 4 ...
 161,000 KM
$9,400 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte ALLOY...
 85,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory