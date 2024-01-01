$12,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Kia Forte5
SX w/ Luxury Pkg. w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2016 Kia Forte5
SX w/ Luxury Pkg. w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,074KM
VIN KNAFZ5A36G5659412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,074 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Power Sunroof, LED Lightbar Taillights , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Kia Forte 5-Door include:
Power Sunroof
LED Lightbar Taillights
Heated Steering Wheel
Smart Key
Bluetooth
Heated Rear Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34576
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Driver's Seat
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
SMART KEY
12V outlet
Dual-Zone A/C
LED Fog Lights
LED Lightbar Taillights
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Air Cooled Driver's Seats
Rear Colling Vent
LED Front Positioning Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Kia Forte5