Power Sunroof, LED Lightbar Taillights , Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Kia Forte 5-Door include:

Power Sunroof
LED Lightbar Taillights
Heated Steering Wheel
Smart Key
Bluetooth
Heated Rear Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34576

2016 Kia Forte5

90,074 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
SX w/ Luxury Pkg. w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KNAFZ5A36G5659412

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,074 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Power Sunroof, LED Lightbar Taillights , Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Kia Forte 5-Door include:

Power Sunroof
LED Lightbar Taillights
Heated Steering Wheel
Smart Key
Bluetooth
Heated Rear Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34576

Leather Seats
Memory Driver's Seat

Power Driver's Seat

Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Bluetooth

Push Button Start

SMART KEY
12V outlet
Dual-Zone A/C
LED Fog Lights
LED Lightbar Taillights
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Air Cooled Driver's Seats
Rear Colling Vent
LED Front Positioning Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

