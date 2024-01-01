$10,490+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Rio
LX+ w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control
2016 Kia Rio
LX+ w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,129KM
VIN KNADM4A39G6548041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,129 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Power Heated Side Mirrors, Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Kia Rio include:
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Brake Assist
Hill Assist Control
A/C
Keyless Entry
Aux Input
USB Port
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39341
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Safety
Brake Assist
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Hill assist control
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2016 Kia Rio