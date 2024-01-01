Menu
2016 Kia Rio
LX+ w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control
$10,490 + tax & licensing
99,129 KM

1 OWNER / Power Heated Side Mirrors, Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control and more!

The top features for this 2016 Kia Rio include:

Power Heated Side Mirrors
Brake Assist
Hill Assist Control
A/C
Keyless Entry
Aux Input
USB Port
Bluetooth

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39341

LX+ w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KNADM4A39G6548041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,129 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Power Heated Side Mirrors, Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Kia Rio include:

Power Heated Side Mirrors
Brake Assist
Hill Assist Control
A/C
Keyless Entry
Aux Input
USB Port
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39341

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Safety

Brake Assist

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Power Heated Side Mirrors

