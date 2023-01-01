Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

143,923 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Nav

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

143,923KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611087
  • Stock #: 22879
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA56GG125258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22879
  • Mileage 143,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill assist control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
AUX Ports
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
Smart Keyless Entry
Drive Mode Select
Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer
12v Power Ports
Heated Front & Rear 2nd Row Seats
Premium Infinity Sound System
Split Folding Rear 2nd Row Seats
Auto Defogging System
115v Power Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

