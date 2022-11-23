2016 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,700 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9375817

9375817 VIN: 5XYPHDA59GG171679

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.