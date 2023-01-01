$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto EX+ ECO
3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
124,521KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10357887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,521 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
