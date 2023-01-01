Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul

124,521 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto EX+ ECO

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto EX+ ECO

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

  1. 1693344396
  2. 1693344398
  3. 1693344400
  4. 1693344402
  5. 1693344404
  6. 1693344405
  7. 1693344407
  8. 1693344409
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,521KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,521 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

2012 Dodge Journey A...
 177,022 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio
198,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 212,877 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

Call Dealer

1 (855) 581-XXXX

(click to show)

1 (855) 581-9590

Quick Links
Directions Website