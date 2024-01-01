$11,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
EX
2016 Kia Soul
EX
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,880KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A53G7823289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2051
- Mileage 188,880 KM
Vehicle Description
188K, 2.0L I4 164HP, BRAND NEW ENGINE from KIA, CLEAN CarFax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Fleet maintained, AT, AC, Extra Winter Tires on Rims, Auto-down DR window, Cloth interior, Cruise control, Power windows/mirrors, Traction control and much much more
Lots of other COMPACT SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tool Kit
Front stabilizer bar
3.27 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Hidden exhaust
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
15.7 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2016 Kia Soul