2016 Land Rover Discovery

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT | HSE | LUXURY | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLACK PACKAGE | PUSH BUTTON START | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful turbocharged engine producing 240HP, and Land Rover's famous All-Wheel Drive system, the Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. White exterior on Black leather interior colour combination with the optional Black Package to add extra Black accents!















Enjoy a Voice Command Navigation System for on-road guidance and your passengers will love the view from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. Heated Seats, Heated Mirror, and Heated Steering Wheel are great for Canadian winters. More options include Dual Zone Climate Control, Power-operated seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Dimming Mirrors, Homelink, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tailgate, USB, Rain Sensor, Homelink Garage Opener, Satellite Radio. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, ABS brakes.















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Cargo Cover

Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Push-Button Start

Electronic Parking Brake

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Total speakers: 10

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Center differential: mechanical

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Regenerative braking system

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Armrests: rear center folding with storage

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Parking sensors: front

Driver adjustable suspension: ride control

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Door sill trim: aluminum

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

One-touch windows: 2

Subwoofer: 1

Memorized settings: 3 driver

Tow hooks: front

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Floor material: carpet

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Automatic hazard warning lights

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Wheels: polished alloy

Assist handle: front

Daytime running lights: LED

Courtesy lights: door

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Battery: maintenance-free

Hill ascent assist

Axle ratio: 3.75

Rear spoiler: roofline

Impact sensor: door unlock

Rear struts

Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse

Floor mat material: premium carpet

Ambient lighting: color-adjustable

Power door locks: auto-locking

Wheel spokes: 9

Rear brake diameter: 11.8

Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps

Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic

Storage: accessory hook

Interior accents: metallic-tone

Watts: 250

Shift knob trim: aluminum

Grille color: black surround

Infotainment: InControl

Center console trim: aluminum

Front brake diameter: 12.8

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4

Dash trim: leatherette

Door trim: leatherette

Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting

Window defogger: rear

Rocker panel color: black

Power windows: front and rear

Navigation system: memory card

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

