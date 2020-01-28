Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY, NAV, PANO, BLK PKG, PUSH START, BLINDS

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY, NAV, PANO, BLK PKG, PUSH START, BLINDS

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,103KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4575816
  • Stock #: PC5266
  • VIN: SALCT2BG9GH628427
Exterior Colour
Yulong White Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT | HSE | LUXURY | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLACK PACKAGE | PUSH BUTTON START | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful turbocharged engine producing 240HP, and Land Rover's famous All-Wheel Drive system, the Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. White exterior on Black leather interior colour combination with the optional Black Package to add extra Black accents!







Enjoy a Voice Command Navigation System for on-road guidance and your passengers will love the view from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. Heated Seats, Heated Mirror, and Heated Steering Wheel are great for Canadian winters. More options include Dual Zone Climate Control, Power-operated seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Dimming Mirrors, Homelink, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tailgate, USB, Rain Sensor, Homelink Garage Opener, Satellite Radio. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, ABS brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Total speakers: 10
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Door sill trim: aluminum
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Footwell lights
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Automatic hazard warning lights
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Wheels: polished alloy
  • Assist handle: front
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Hill ascent assist
  • Axle ratio: 3.75
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Rear struts
  • Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
  • Floor mat material: premium carpet
  • Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Wheel spokes: 9
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.8
  • Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Watts: 250
  • Shift knob trim: aluminum
  • Grille color: black surround
  • Infotainment: InControl
  • Center console trim: aluminum
  • Front brake diameter: 12.8
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
  • Dash trim: leatherette
  • Door trim: leatherette
  • Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rocker panel color: black
  • Power windows: front and rear
  • Navigation system: memory card
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

