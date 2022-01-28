2016 Land Rover Discovery

$31,800 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 2 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8254245

Stock #: PC7862

VIN: SALCR2BG3GH581555

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7862

Mileage 64,248 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Cover Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear 3 2 10 Trunk release Chrome low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Lumbar trailer stability control door pockets integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Memorized settings: 3 driver Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Axle ratio: 3.75 Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Rear struts Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Wheel spokes: 5 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Storage: accessory hook Interior accents: metallic-tone Shift knob trim: aluminum Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Center console trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Front brake diameter: 12.8 variable intermittent Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4 Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Watts: 190 Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Hill Descent Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining maintenance due reverse gear tilt 12V front speed sensitive safety reverse with washer 12V rear remotely operated under front seats Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

