416-510-3333
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAVI, PANO, BACKUP CAM,
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$31,800
- Listing ID: 8254245
- Stock #: PC7862
- VIN: SALCR2BG3GH581555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,248 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE | AWD | 2.0 LITER TURBOCHARGED I4 | 240 HP | 7 PASSENGER | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | TERRAIN RESPONSE | HILL START ASSIST | INTELLIGENT START STOP | HEATED MEMORY MIRRORS | 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE MEMORY SEATS | INTERIOR MOOD LIGHTING | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTER | PASSIVE ENTRY | FRONT AND REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL |AUTO DIMMING MIRROR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | SIRIUS XM | LAND ROVER INCTONTROL REMOTE | NAVIGATION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARAFX
Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and turbocharged engine producing 240HP, and Land Rover's famous All Wheel Drive system, the 2016 Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Discovery comes in a Grey Exterior color and a Black leather interior.
Enjoy the Navigation System for on-road guidance. Your passengers will love the sky view from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. Connect your mobile device via Bluetooth for a hands-free experience! This Discovery also has Parking Sensors, Back up camera, and many more safety features.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
