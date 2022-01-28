Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery

127,598 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Land Rover Discovery

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE, AWD, PANO, NAVI, KEYLESS, TERRAIN RESPONSE

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE, AWD, PANO, NAVI, KEYLESS, TERRAIN RESPONSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

127,598KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8254246
  Stock #: PC7860
  VIN: SALCR2BG7GH551393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7860
  • Mileage 127,598 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE | 2.0 LITRE I4 | 240HP | AWD | INTELLIGENT START STOP | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | PUSH TO START | HILL START ASSIST | TERRAIN RESPONSE | INTERIOR MOOD LIGHTING | 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE MEMORY SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PASSIVE ENTRY | POWERED TAILGATE | NAVIGATION | LAND ROVER INCONTROL REMOTE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Conquer any road you meet in this 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. Equipped with a 2.0L I4 engine mated to a 9-speed Automatic Transmission, take comfort in knowing you can tackle any road condition with Land Rover's Terrain Response System.

This Discovery comes in a Grey Exterior colour and a Black leather interior.







Enjoy the Navigation System for on-road guidance. Your passengers will love the sky view from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. Connect your mobile device via Bluetooth for a hands-free experience! This Discovery also has Parking Sensors, Back up camera, and many more safety features.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Cover
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
3
2
10
Trunk release
Chrome
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Lumbar
trailer stability control
door pockets
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Axle ratio: 3.75
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear struts
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Front brake diameter: 12.8
variable intermittent
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 190
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Hill Descent
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
12V front
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
12V rear
remotely operated
under front seats
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

