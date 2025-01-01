Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

119,000 KM

$13,550

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE

13192331

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE

Location

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

View Carfax Report

$13,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,000KM
VIN SALCR2BG8GH571278

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT  BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!!  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** CAR-FAX AVAILABLE!!!!
UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 
PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

$13,550

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport