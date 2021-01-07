+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD 7 Passenger in Pearl White has been masterfully engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while matched with a paddle-shifted 9 Speed Automatic transmission. With this Four Wheel Drive looks commanding and scores near 9.0L/100km plus provides the ability to tow heavy loads while dominating the road. Thanks to the well-proven Terrain Response four-wheel drive system you can go where few would ever venture into this incredible SUV! The Discovery Sport HSE has a commanding presence with an overall sense of confidence enhanced by xenon headlamps with LED signature.
The versatile interior pampers you with space for all of your gear as well as a wealth of amenities including passive entry, grained leather seating, a fixed panoramic roof, two-zone climate control with air quality sensing, Bluetooth, an eight-inch infotainment color touch screen, leather steering wheel, Navigation system and more!
Our Discovery Sport has achieved excellent safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and side curtain airbags. You'll also appreciate the added peace of mind provided by the rearview camera, parking sensors, hill descent control and hill start assist. With all the capability, comfort, and charisma you desire, out Discovery Sport is an ideal choice!
