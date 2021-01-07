Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

90,317 KM

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

Sale

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

90,317KM
Used
  • VIN: SALCR2BG7GH552463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,317 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD 7 Passenger in Pearl White has been masterfully engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while matched with a paddle-shifted 9 Speed Automatic transmission. With this Four Wheel Drive looks commanding and scores near 9.0L/100km plus provides the ability to tow heavy loads while dominating the road. Thanks to the well-proven Terrain Response four-wheel drive system you can go where few would ever venture into this incredible SUV! The Discovery Sport HSE has a commanding presence with an overall sense of confidence enhanced by xenon headlamps with LED signature.
The versatile interior pampers you with space for all of your gear as well as a wealth of amenities including passive entry, grained leather seating, a fixed panoramic roof, two-zone climate control with air quality sensing, Bluetooth, an eight-inch infotainment color touch screen, leather steering wheel, Navigation system and more!
Our Discovery Sport has achieved excellent safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and side curtain airbags. You'll also appreciate the added peace of mind provided by the rearview camera, parking sensors, hill descent control and hill start assist. With all the capability, comfort, and charisma you desire, out Discovery Sport is an ideal choice!

ALL CREDIT WELCOME. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT. We  also specialise in financing applicants with CASH INCOME/SELF EMPLOYED, NEW COMERS, REFUGEES, INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ETC. This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 ....

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

647-346-5333
