2016 Land Rover Evoque

64,156 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Land Rover Evoque

2016 Land Rover Evoque

HSE, 2L I4 Turbo, AWD, NAV, 360 CAM, Pano,

2016 Land Rover Evoque

HSE, 2L I4 Turbo, AWD, NAV, 360 CAM, Pano,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7831179
  • Stock #: PC7562
  • VIN: SALVR2BG2GH086059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/ Ivory Contrast Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7562
  • Mileage 64,156 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE | HSE | TURBOCHARGED 2.0L I4 | 240HP | AWD | NAVIGATION | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility. It features a powerful Turbocharged engine mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, smooth automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Featured in a sleek grey exterior finish and Black leather interior.







Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Enjoy Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel. Other convenient features include a, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, and a Power Tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.







The HSE inlcudes a Reliable Navigation System, Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Parallel Park Assist, Camera, Meridian Signature Reference audio system Traffic Sign Recognition, Reverse Traffic Detection (warn you about potential collision during reversing), Terrain Response 2 (monitor driving conditions and automatically optimize driveability and traction), Sliding Panoramic Roof, Towing Receiver and InControl Wi-Fi and Soft Close Doors. This vehicle is fully-loaded and sure to sell fast!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Power Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Tool Kit
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Lumbar
HARD DRIVE
12
trailer stability control
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Axle ratio: 3.75
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Steering ratio: 15.4
Rear struts
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Watts: 380
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Front brake diameter: 12.8
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: chrome
Rear brake diameter: 12.5
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Hill Descent
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
self-leveling
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

