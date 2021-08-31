2016 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE | HSE | TURBOCHARGED 2.0L I4 | 240HP | AWD | NAVIGATION | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility. It features a powerful Turbocharged engine mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, smooth automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Featured in a sleek grey exterior finish and Black leather interior.
Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Enjoy Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel. Other convenient features include a, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, and a Power Tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.
The HSE inlcudes a Reliable Navigation System, Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Parallel Park Assist, Camera, Meridian Signature Reference audio system Traffic Sign Recognition, Reverse Traffic Detection (warn you about potential collision during reversing), Terrain Response 2 (monitor driving conditions and automatically optimize driveability and traction), Sliding Panoramic Roof, Towing Receiver and InControl Wi-Fi and Soft Close Doors. This vehicle is fully-loaded and sure to sell fast!
