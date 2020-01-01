Menu
2016 Land Rover HSE, NAV, PANO, CAM, PUSH BUTTON, POWER LIFTGATE

2016 Land Rover HSE, NAV, PANO, CAM, PUSH BUTTON, POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4420035
  • Stock #: PC5200
  • VIN: SALVR2BG1GH080804
Exterior Colour
Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
HSE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | BACK UP CAMERA PUSH BUTTON | HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE | HEATED SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Range Rover Evoque HSE is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features a powerful 240HP turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission. This specific model features Range Rovers voice command Navigation system as well as a massive glass panoramic sunroof for your passengers to enjoy! With a clean Carfax you can buy in comfort knowing the history of this vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • HARD DRIVE
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Cornering brake control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Total speakers: 10
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Door trim: leather
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Dash trim: leather
  • Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Easy entry: power driver seat
  • Footwell lights
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Automatic hazard warning lights
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Real time traffic
  • Interior accents: aluminum
  • Assist handle: front
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
  • Hill ascent assist
  • Premium brand: Meridian
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Cargo cover: hard
  • Axle ratio: 3.75
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Steering ratio: 15.4
  • Rear struts
  • Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
  • Watts: 380
  • Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
  • Shift knob trim: aluminum
  • Infotainment: InControl
  • Cross traffic alert: rear
  • In-Dash CD: DVD audio
  • Center console trim: aluminum
  • Front brake diameter: 12.8
  • Upholstery accents: perforated
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Door sill trim: chrome
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.5
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Platinum Cars Leasing

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Send A Message