HSE AWD | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF | CAMERA | BLINDSPOT | HEATED LEATHER | MERIDIAN | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This Stunning 2016 Land Rover LR4 feature a V6 Supercharged engine, 8-speed automatic transmission and the Drive Select rotary shifter. This Land Rover has a sleek Black exterior Finish complimented with Beige Leather Seating. Featuring Seating for 7 provides a host of ammenities. Voice Command Navigation system that aids the driver where to go without having to take there hands of the steering wheel. It also comes with Backup camera and Parking Sensors as well as Blindspot Monitoring offers guidance for tight situations. 3 Panel Panoramic Sunroof for the guests to enjoy long distant drives not missing a single star through late night driving. Music lovers will appreciate a premium Meridian Premium Sound System. Other convenient features include Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth/iPod Connectivity, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control, and Keyless Entry. Terrain Response System optimizes the vehicle set-up for virtually all on-road or off-road driving situations, with five different settings to suit different terrains such as grass/gravel/snow, mud and ruts, sand and rock crawl. The perfect family vehicle allowing to seat 7 passengers comfortably complimented with Rear Heated Seats. Top of the line safety features include Row one driver and passenger front, side and head curtain airbags Row two head curtain airbags 4 Row three head curtain airbags.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
