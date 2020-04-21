Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Land Rover LR4

HSE AWD,7 PASSENGER,NAVI, PANO, CAM, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover LR4

HSE AWD,7 PASSENGER,NAVI, PANO, CAM, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 4891578
  2. 4891578
  3. 4891578
  4. 4891578
  5. 4891578
  6. 4891578
  7. 4891578
  8. 4891578
  9. 4891578
  10. 4891578
  11. 4891578
  12. 4891578
  13. 4891578
  14. 4891578
  15. 4891578
  16. 4891578
  17. 4891578
  18. 4891578
  19. 4891578
  20. 4891578
  21. 4891578
  22. 4891578
  23. 4891578
  24. 4891578
  25. 4891578
  26. 4891578
  27. 4891578
Contact Seller

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,054KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4891578
  • Stock #: PC5388
  • VIN: SALAG2V69GA843703
Exterior Colour
Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

HSE AWD | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF | CAMERA | BLINDSPOT | HEATED LEATHER | MERIDIAN | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This Stunning 2016 Land Rover LR4 feature a V6 Supercharged engine, 8-speed automatic transmission and the Drive Select rotary shifter. This Land Rover has a sleek Black exterior Finish complimented with Beige Leather Seating. Featuring Seating for 7 provides a host of ammenities. Voice Command Navigation system that aids the driver where to go without having to take there hands of the steering wheel. It also comes with Backup camera and Parking Sensors as well as Blindspot Monitoring offers guidance for tight situations. 3 Panel Panoramic Sunroof for the guests to enjoy long distant drives not missing a single star through late night driving. Music lovers will appreciate a premium Meridian Premium Sound System. Other convenient features include Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth/iPod Connectivity, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control, and Keyless Entry. Terrain Response System optimizes the vehicle set-up for virtually all on-road or off-road driving situations, with five different settings to suit different terrains such as grass/gravel/snow, mud and ruts, sand and rock crawl. The perfect family vehicle allowing to seat 7 passengers comfortably complimented with Rear Heated Seats. Top of the line safety features include Row one driver and passenger front, side and head curtain airbags Row two head curtain airbags 4 Row three head curtain airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Porsche Macan S...
 68,144 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Renegade L...
 57,981 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 51,349 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message