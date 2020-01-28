2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD HST LE | AUTOBIOGRAPHY PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTED LEATHER SEATS | MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM | CAMERA | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE























This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and luxury, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features a powerful 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380HP) engine mated with an 8-Speed ZF Automatic w/Paddle Shift, and the world-renowned Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive system. Sleek Black exterior finish with a matching Black Leather interior along with alloy wheels gives this SUV an aggressive look. It's voice-command Navigation System, Front and Back Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allows you to command the road. Enjoy the Four Seasons through a huge Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats Other convenient features include a Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, power-folding mirrors, and a power tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include All-Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control This vehicle is fully-loaded and sure to sell fast!















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax.

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Suspension Air Suspension Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Heated windshield washer jets

HARD DRIVE

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Push-Button Start

Electronic Parking Brake

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Radio: AM/FM

Active grille shutters

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Cargo cover: retractable

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Total speakers: 8

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Driver adjustable suspension: height

Front spring type: pneumatic

Rear spring type: pneumatic

Self leveling suspension

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Center console trim: alloy

Dash trim: alloy

Door trim: alloy

Easy entry: power steering wheel

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Parking sensors: front

Suspension control: electronic

Rear brake diameter: 13.8

Door sill trim: aluminum

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Front brake diameter: 13.8

Memorized settings: 3 driver

4WD selector: electronic

Locking differential: center

Camera system: rearview

Floor material: carpet

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Multi-functional information center

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Automatic hazard warning lights

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Navigation system: hard drive

Heated windshield wiper rests

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Real time traffic

Assist handle: front

Daytime running lights: LED

Humidity/dewpoint sensors

Courtesy lights: door

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Armrests: dual front

Battery: maintenance-free

Hill ascent assist

Rear spoiler: roofline

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Impact sensor: door unlock

Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse

Power windows: safety reverse

Laminated glass: acoustic

Power door locks: auto-locking

Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic

Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8

Watts: 250

Axle ratio: 3.55

Shift knob trim: aluminum

Grille color: black surround

Infotainment: InControl

Solar-tinted glass: front

In-Dash CD: DVD audio

Upholstery accents: perforated

Window defogger: rear

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

