60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD HST LE | AUTOBIOGRAPHY PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTED LEATHER SEATS | MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM | CAMERA | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and luxury, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features a powerful 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380HP) engine mated with an 8-Speed ZF Automatic w/Paddle Shift, and the world-renowned Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive system. Sleek Black exterior finish with a matching Black Leather interior along with alloy wheels gives this SUV an aggressive look. It's voice-command Navigation System, Front and Back Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allows you to command the road. Enjoy the Four Seasons through a huge Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats Other convenient features include a Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, power-folding mirrors, and a power tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include All-Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control This vehicle is fully-loaded and sure to sell fast!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4