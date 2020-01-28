Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD HST LE, AUTOBIOGRAPHY PKG, NAV, PANO

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD HST LE, AUTOBIOGRAPHY PKG, NAV, PANO

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

  • 74,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4544283
  • Stock #: PC5262
  • VIN: SALWS2VF6GA571633
Exterior Colour
Barolo Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony w/Ebony Headlining and Ebony/Ivory IP
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD HST LE | AUTOBIOGRAPHY PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTED LEATHER SEATS | MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM | CAMERA | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE











This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and luxury, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features a powerful 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380HP) engine mated with an 8-Speed ZF Automatic w/Paddle Shift, and the world-renowned Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive system. Sleek Black exterior finish with a matching Black Leather interior along with alloy wheels gives this SUV an aggressive look. It's voice-command Navigation System, Front and Back Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allows you to command the road. Enjoy the Four Seasons through a huge Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats Other convenient features include a Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, power-folding mirrors, and a power tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include All-Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control This vehicle is fully-loaded and sure to sell fast!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • HARD DRIVE
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Active grille shutters
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Driver adjustable suspension: height
  • Front spring type: pneumatic
  • Rear spring type: pneumatic
  • Self leveling suspension
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Center console trim: alloy
  • Dash trim: alloy
  • Door trim: alloy
  • Easy entry: power steering wheel
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Suspension control: electronic
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.8
  • Door sill trim: aluminum
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Footwell lights
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Front brake diameter: 13.8
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • 4WD selector: electronic
  • Locking differential: center
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Automatic hazard warning lights
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Heated windshield wiper rests
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Real time traffic
  • Assist handle: front
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Humidity/dewpoint sensors
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Armrests: dual front
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Hill ascent assist
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
  • Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
  • Watts: 250
  • Axle ratio: 3.55
  • Shift knob trim: aluminum
  • Grille color: black surround
  • Infotainment: InControl
  • Solar-tinted glass: front
  • In-Dash CD: DVD audio
  • Upholstery accents: perforated
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

