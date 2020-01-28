2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD Autobiography | V8 SUPERCHARGED | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX























This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD Autobiography comes with a 5.0L V8 Supercharged engine and an 8-Speed Automatic with CommandShift Transmission including shift paddles, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature complemented by the renowned



Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive system.















also, some additional great Safety features include Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, and the must-have 360 Camera.















The Interior includes Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger 16-way power climate seats w/memory function, electric lumbar, seat map pockets and adjustable front seat bolsters, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob, Leather Door Trim Insert, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, InControl Protect Tracker System, Deep Tinted Glass, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Front And Rear Fog Lamps, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Heated Windshield

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

SURROUND SOUND

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Heated windshield washer jets

HARD DRIVE

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Active suspension

Push-Button Start

Electronic Parking Brake

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Radio: AM/FM

Active grille shutters

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

Cargo cover: retractable

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Driver adjustable suspension: height

Front spring type: pneumatic

Rear spring type: pneumatic

Self leveling suspension

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Center console trim: alloy

Dash trim: alloy

Door trim: alloy

Easy entry: power steering wheel

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Parking sensors: front

Suspension control: electronic

Door sill trim: aluminum

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Subwoofer: 1

Memorized settings: 3 driver

Locking differential: center

Rear seat: heated

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Floor material: carpet

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Multi-functional information center

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Automatic hazard warning lights

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Navigation system: hard drive

Heated windshield wiper rests

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Real time traffic

Side door type: soft close

Front brake diameter: 15.0

Assist handle: front

Daytime running lights: LED

Humidity/dewpoint sensors

Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control

Courtesy lights: door

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Armrests: dual front

Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping

Rear brake diameter: 14.4

Battery: maintenance-free

Hill ascent assist

Premium brand: Meridian

Watts: 825

Rear spoiler: roofline

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Blind spot safety: sensor/alert

Impact sensor: door unlock

Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse

Power windows: safety reverse

Floor mat material: premium carpet

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Laminated glass: acoustic

Ambient lighting: color-adjustable

Power door locks: auto-locking

Rear air conditioning zones: single

Mirror color: black

Premium brakes: Brembo

Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8

Driver seat: cooled

Passenger seat: cooled

Shift knob trim: aluminum

Infotainment: InControl

Solar-tinted glass: front

Cross traffic alert: rear

In-Dash CD: DVD audio

Total speakers: 18

Foot pedal trim: alloy

Axle ratio: 3.31

Camera system: surround view

Lane deviation sensors

Traffic sign recognition

Upholstery accents: perforated

Window defogger: rear

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Customizable instrument cluster

Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

