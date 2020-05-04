Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE LE,AWD,V6,SUPPERGHARGED,NAV,CAMERA,PANO,H.U.D,

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE LE,AWD,V6,SUPPERGHARGED,NAV,CAMERA,PANO,H.U.D,

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,665KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4964235
  • Stock #: PC5421
  • VIN: SALWS2PFXGA115065
Exterior Colour
Yulong White Metallic
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST LE AWD | V6 SUPERCHARGED | AUTOBIOGRAPHY APPEARANCE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | CAMERA | DRIVER ASSISTANT | LANE DEPARTURE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | LCD DASH | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT AND HEATED REAR SEATS | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH BUTTON GO | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. HST LE Model Trim gets upgraded 380HP Supercharged V6 engine (40HP upgrade to base). Mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters and world renowned Four-Wheel-Drive 4WD System. Sleek Yulong White Metallic exterior finish with an sporty Red Leather interior. HST LE models feature a striking Gloss Black theme - mirror caps, hood and tailgate lettering, grille and surround, hood louvres and door handle surrounds, darkened front and rear lamps, which feature non-reflective surrounds and combine with a Santorini Black contrast roof and a new spoiler to give the vehicle a purposeful profile. The HSE features standard 22 inch alloy wheels and Red Brembo branded brake calipers.







It's voice-command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Blindspot Warning, Heads Up Display and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Enjoy the Four Seasons through a huge Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel. Other convenient features include a Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, Satellite Radio, Meridian Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, power folding mirrors, and a power tailgate.







For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control .







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

