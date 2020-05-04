60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST LE AWD | V6 SUPERCHARGED | AUTOBIOGRAPHY APPEARANCE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | CAMERA | DRIVER ASSISTANT | LANE DEPARTURE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | LCD DASH | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT AND HEATED REAR SEATS | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH BUTTON GO | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. HST LE Model Trim gets upgraded 380HP Supercharged V6 engine (40HP upgrade to base). Mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters and world renowned Four-Wheel-Drive 4WD System. Sleek Yulong White Metallic exterior finish with an sporty Red Leather interior. HST LE models feature a striking Gloss Black theme - mirror caps, hood and tailgate lettering, grille and surround, hood louvres and door handle surrounds, darkened front and rear lamps, which feature non-reflective surrounds and combine with a Santorini Black contrast roof and a new spoiler to give the vehicle a purposeful profile. The HSE features standard 22 inch alloy wheels and Red Brembo branded brake calipers.
It's voice-command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Blindspot Warning, Heads Up Display and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Enjoy the Four Seasons through a huge Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel. Other convenient features include a Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, Satellite Radio, Meridian Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, power folding mirrors, and a power tailgate.
For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control .
