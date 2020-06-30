Menu
  • Listing ID: 5322989
  • Stock #: PC5721
  • VIN: SALWR2KF9GA117814

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

106,117KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Almond w/Ivory Headlining and Espresso/Almond IP
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC5721
  • Mileage 106,117 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT | TD6 DIESEL HSE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PARK ASSIST | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features an efficient 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 254hp 440ft. lbs. diesel engine mated to a world-renowned 4WD system. White Exterior finish with a Brown Leather interior along with Large alloy wheels gives this SUV an aggressive look. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel are perfect for cold weather along with a large gorgeous Panoramic Sunroof means all your passengers get to enjoy your adventerous views! Other convenient features include , Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, power folding mirrors, and a power tailgate. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.







For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control .







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

