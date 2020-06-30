+ taxes & licensing
2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT | TD6 DIESEL HSE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PARK ASSIST | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features an efficient 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 254hp 440ft. lbs. diesel engine mated to a world-renowned 4WD system. White Exterior finish with a Brown Leather interior along with Large alloy wheels gives this SUV an aggressive look. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel are perfect for cold weather along with a large gorgeous Panoramic Sunroof means all your passengers get to enjoy your adventerous views! Other convenient features include , Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, power folding mirrors, and a power tailgate. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.
Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control .
