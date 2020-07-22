+ taxes & licensing
2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT AUTOBIOGRAPHY | SUPERCHARGED | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAM | PARK ASSIST | HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This Supercharged Autobiography Rover is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility. It features a powerful supercharged V8 engine (510 HP) mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, smooth automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Featured in White exterior finish and high-grade Black leather interior. The Autobiography package adds a Reliable Navigation System, Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Parallel Park Assist, 360 Camera, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Meridian Signature Reference audio system (1700W), Traffic Sign Recognition (uses the forward facing camera to read speed limit), Reverse Traffic Detection (warn you about potential collision during reversing), Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Terrain Response 2 (monitor driving conditions and automatically optimize driveability and traction), Dynamic Response (improves vehicle handling), Sliding Panoramic Roof, Heated Rear Seats & Steering Wheels,Towing Receiver, Compact Fridge for Soda/Water and InControl Wi-Fi and Soft Close Doors. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax, Local Ontario Vehicle! This vehicle is fully-loaded and sure to sell fast!
