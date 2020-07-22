Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

79,258 KM

Details Description Features

$61,800

+ tax & licensing
$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Autobiography, 510HP, V8, SUPERCHARGED, NAV, CAM

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Autobiography, 510HP, V8, SUPERCHARGED, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

79,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5629107
  • Stock #: PC5967
  • VIN: SALWV2EF5GA119034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Lunar/Pimento w/Ebony Headlining and Ebony/Lunar/Pimento IP
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC5967
  • Mileage 79,258 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT AUTOBIOGRAPHY | SUPERCHARGED | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAM | PARK ASSIST | HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This Supercharged Autobiography Rover is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility. It features a powerful supercharged V8 engine (510 HP) mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, smooth automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Featured in White exterior finish and high-grade Black leather interior. The Autobiography package adds a Reliable Navigation System, Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Parallel Park Assist, 360 Camera, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Meridian Signature Reference audio system (1700W), Traffic Sign Recognition (uses the forward facing camera to read speed limit), Reverse Traffic Detection (warn you about potential collision during reversing), Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Terrain Response 2 (monitor driving conditions and automatically optimize driveability and traction), Dynamic Response (improves vehicle handling), Sliding Panoramic Roof, Heated Rear Seats & Steering Wheels,Towing Receiver, Compact Fridge for Soda/Water and InControl Wi-Fi and Soft Close Doors. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax, Local Ontario Vehicle! This vehicle is fully-loaded and sure to sell fast!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Heated Windshield
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Air Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
security approach lamps
Rear
3
Wood
Navigation
MP3 Playback
2
16
LEATHER
Ride Control
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
HARD DRIVE
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Active grille shutters
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Navigation system: hard drive
Heated windshield wiper rests
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Real time traffic
Side door type: soft close
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Armrests: dual front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Hill ascent assist
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power windows: safety reverse
Floor mat material: premium carpet
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Premium brakes: Brembo
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Total speakers: 18
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Axle ratio: 3.31
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
reclining
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
with washer
self-leveling
cooled compartment
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
rear center folding with storage and pass-thru

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

