2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$52,800 + taxes & licensing 4 3 5 , 6 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 7279427

7279427 Stock #: PC7043

PC7043 VIN: SALWS2PF2GA100530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7043

Mileage 435,681 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Heated Windshield External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 3 Wood MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Ride Control Retained Accessory Power SURROUND SOUND Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar HARD DRIVE Roll Stability Control trailer stability control PERFORMANCE door pockets Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Active grille shutters range power folding sliding sunshade Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Easy entry: power steering wheel Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Subwoofer: 1 Front brake diameter: 13.8 Memorized settings: 3 driver 4WD selector: electronic Locking differential: center Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Heated windshield wiper rests Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Armrests: dual front Battery: maintenance-free Watts: 825 Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Axle ratio: 3.55 Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Solar-tinted glass: front Cross traffic alert: rear In-Dash CD: DVD audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm Total speakers: 18 Foot pedal trim: alloy variable intermittent Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Hill Descent Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive with washer self-leveling 12V rear black surround rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

