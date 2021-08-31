2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$49,800 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 1 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7998183

7998183 Stock #: PC7717

PC7717 VIN: SALWR2KF7GA595925

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Barolo Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony w/Ebony Headlining and Ebony IP

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7717

Mileage 93,120 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Active grille shutters Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear 3 Wood MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Ride Control Retained Accessory Power Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar HARD DRIVE trailer stability control PERFORMANCE door pockets Silver Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range power folding sliding sunshade Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Easy entry: power steering wheel Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Front brake diameter: 13.8 Memorized settings: 3 driver 4WD selector: electronic Locking differential: center Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Heated windshield wiper rests Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Armrests: dual front Battery: maintenance-free Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Axle ratio: 3.21 Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Watts: 250 Shift knob trim: aluminum Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Solar-tinted glass: front In-Dash CD: DVD audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm variable intermittent Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Hill Descent Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front speed sensitive with washer self-leveling 12V rear rear center folding with storage Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.