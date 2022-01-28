2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$83,800 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 8 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8255932

8255932 Stock #: PC7875

PC7875 VIN: SALGV3EF7GA297392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Barolo Black Metallic

Interior Colour Pimento w/Ivory Headlining and Ebony/Pimento IP

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7875

Mileage 93,876 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat Air filtration Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Exterior Trailer Hitch Heated Windshield Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Active grille shutters Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear 3 Wood 18 MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Ride Control SURROUND SOUND Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Video Monitor Location: Rear HARD DRIVE one-touch open/close trailer stability control Active suspension door pockets integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Trailer Wiring range power folding sliding sunshade Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback power adjustable ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Rear air conditioning zones: dual Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Easy entry: power steering wheel Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Suspension control: electronic Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Locking differential: center Tow hooks: front Rear seat: heated Sunshade: power rear window Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Heated windshield wiper rests Rear audio: separate Seatbelt warning sensor: front Side door type: soft close Spare tire size: full-size Front brake diameter: 15.0 Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Wifi: hotspot Armrests: dual front Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Cargo cover: hard Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Laminated glass: acoustic Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0 Video system: auxiliary audio/video input Mirror color: black Premium brakes: Brembo Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Solar-tinted glass: front Cross traffic alert: rear Battery rating: 800 CCA In-Dash CD: DVD audio Remote control: audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Foot pedal trim: alloy Axle ratio: 3.31 Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Headphones: wireless variable intermittent Video monitor Window defogger: rear Watts: 1700 Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Hill Descent Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Rear seat power adjustments: reclining Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive with washer Active parking system: semi-automatic self-leveling 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks cooled compartment Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting illuminated scuff plate split liftgate Total speakers: 28 dual rear illuminating Video monitor size: 10.2 in. rear center folding with storage and pass-thru video Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.