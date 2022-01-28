$83,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography LWB, 510HP, SUPERCHARGED, NAV,
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$83,800
- Listing ID: 8255932
- Stock #: PC7875
- VIN: SALGV3EF7GA297392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barolo Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Pimento w/Ivory Headlining and Ebony/Pimento IP
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,876 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER | AUTOBIOGRAPHY LWB | 5.0 LITRE SUPERCHARGED V8 | 510 HP | EXECUTIVE SEATS | NOBLE PLATED PADDLE SHIFTER | FRONT CONSOLE COOLER | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CONFIGURABLE MOOD LIGHTING | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | INTELLIGENT START-STOP | CORNERING BRAKE CONTROL | TERRAIN RESPONSE 2 | ALL-TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL 2 | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | HEATED MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | HEATED ADJUSTABLE REAR SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT | ENTERTAINMENT HEADPHONES | PARK ASSIST | 360 PARKING CAM | BLINDSPOT MONITOR WITH TRAFFIC DETECTION | KEYLESS | GESTURE TAILGATE | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND | SIRIUS XM | INCONTROL APP | WIFI | NAVIGATION | OFF-ROAD NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Long Wheelbase is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility: a perfect fit for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a powerful supercharged V8 engine producing 510HP, mated to a world-renowned AWD system, and smooth automatic transmission.
The Autobiography Long Wheelbase features an exclusive premium Red leather interior with unique trim finishes including solid aluminum rotary controls and bright foot pedals with beautiful details. Its Sleek Black Exterior paint creates an aggressive look with premium red leather interior to give a luxurious feel. We know safety is your greatest priority, so this Range Rover is equipped with Adaptive Dynamics System, Heads up Display, Terrain Response 2, All-terrain Progress Control, Blind Spot Assistance, Reverse Traffic Detection and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
