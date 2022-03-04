Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

98,274 KM

Details Description Features

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Sport HSE Td6, 254HP, TURBO-DIESEL, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

98,274KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8597525
  • Stock #: PC8163
  • VIN: SALWR2KF1GA107892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8163
  • Mileage 98,274 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE TD6 | 254HP | TURBO-DIESEL V6 | AWD | NAVIGATION | TERRAIN RESPONSE | MEMORY SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | 8" TOUCH SCREEN | LAND ROVER INCONTROL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | 21'' STYLE 507 WHEELS | MEMORY SEATS | BLUETOOTH | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. The Range Rover brand has brought Luxury and Performance while keeping Land Rover's famous off-road capability. With the different terrain modes, you will be able to choose which one fits the conditions you are in.







This Td6 Range Rover Sport HSE features a Turbocharged Diesel engine, making 254 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque, mated to a world-renowned AWD system. This Range Rover Sport comes in a sleek Fuji White exterior finish with a contrast Santorini Black roof, a Premium Espresso leather interior, 21" Silver "Style 507" wheels and Black brake calipers. Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road and have perfect road mobility on pavement and off-road.







Enjoy Heated Seats and a Premium Meridian Sound system with Bluetooth Connectivity. Other convenient features include Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, and a Power Tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system in addition to the Road Technology Control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Ride Control
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Silver
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Memorized settings: 3 driver
4WD selector: electronic
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Heated windshield wiper rests
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Armrests: dual front
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Axle ratio: 3.21
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Watts: 250
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Hill Descent
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
with washer
self-leveling
12V rear
rear center folding with storage
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

