2016 Lexus ES

58,968 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Lexus ES

2016 Lexus ES

350, BLUETOOTH, CAM, LEATHER, MOONROOF, LANE KEEP

2016 Lexus ES

350, BLUETOOTH, CAM, LEATHER, MOONROOF, LANE KEEP

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8412066
  • Stock #: PC8011
  • VIN: 58ABK1GG3GU020147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black w/Birds-Eye Maple Trim
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8011
  • Mileage 58,968 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LEXUS ES 350 | 268HP | 3.5L V6 | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | METALLIC/PIANO BLACK TRIM | DRIVE MODE SELECT | SMART ACCESS | PUSH START/STOP | POWER MOONROOF | LEXUS DISPLAY AUDIO | COLOUR MULTIMEDIA DISPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA | HD RADIO | BLUETOOTH | SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY | COLOUR LCD MULTI-INFO DISPLAY | METER LINK | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | SMOG SENSOR | LED DAY TIME RUNNING LIGHTS | STABILITY CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







With a striking design, world-class luxury throughout and a comprehensive safety package, the 2016 ES 350 is unparalleled and unforgettable. Luxurious styling, LED taillamps and daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels give this 2016 Lexus ES 350 a sleek visual appearance that puts a spotlight on every entrance.







Powered by a potent 3.5-litre V6 that outputs 268 Horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque and features selectable driving modes. Its V6 is mated to a 6-Speed Sequential Shift (ECT-i) Automatic Transmission. This Lexus is a midsized luxury sedan that can comfortably seat 5 Passengers. You will be able to fit the entire family and have Cargo Space in the back as well.







The beautiful and sleek Obsidian Black Exterior showcases the Lexus Luxury look and feel. The interior is stylish and features Black Perforated NuLuxe Leather with contrast stitching, Metallic/Piano Black trim, Power Adjustable front seats, Dual-Zone climate control with interior air filters, smog sensor and automatic recirculation mode. For longer trips, the Lane Keep Assist and Steering Assist will come in handy.







Standard features include Power Rear Windows, Push Button Start, HomeLink Garage Opener, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite Radio Power, etc. This vehicle is equipped with Front, Side, Curtain impact airbags, Child Restraints, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, and Stability Control for safety.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power
Front fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
10
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Sports
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Camera system: rearview
Rolling code security: remote
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear struts
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Axle ratio: 3.46
Steering ratio: 14.8
Infotainment: Enform
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
stocks
weather
Memorized settings: side mirrors
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
mast
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
with read function
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
auto-locking
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

