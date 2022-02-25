2016 Lexus ES

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 9 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

8412066 Stock #: PC8011

PC8011 VIN: 58ABK1GG3GU020147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black w/Birds-Eye Maple Trim

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,968 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Tool Kit Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Power Options Power Exterior Front fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER 10 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Lumbar one-touch open/close integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release range Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Sports Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Camera system: rearview Rolling code security: remote Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Impact sensor: door unlock Rear struts Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90 Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Front brake diameter: 11.6 Headlights: LED Storage: accessory hook Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Axle ratio: 3.46 Steering ratio: 14.8 Infotainment: Enform Multi-function remote: panic alarm Rear brake diameter: 11.0 Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Impact absorbing seats: dual front Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Center console trim: leatherette Warnings and reminders: low battery Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Infotainment screen size: 7 in. stocks weather Memorized settings: side mirrors chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining mast maintenance due power glass voice operated with read function rear center with cupholders 12V rear auto-locking Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

