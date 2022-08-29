$34,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus NX 200t
F-Sport, AWD, NAVIGATION PKG, F SPORT SUSPENSION
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9237553
- Stock #: PC8811
- VIN: JTJBARBZ1G2080121
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,548 KM
2016 LEXUS NX 200T AWD F SPORT | TURBOCHARGED | F SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION | F SPORT WHEELS | F SPORT SEATS | F SPORT STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION PACKAGE | COLOUR MULTIMEDIA DISPLAY | VOICE COMMAND | LEXUS ENFORM APP SUITE | EXCLUSIVE MESH GRILLE | BLACK EXTERIOR ACCENTS | G-FORCE GAUGE | BOOST GAUGE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | REMOTE TOUCHPAD | SMARTACCESS | 10-SPEAKER LEXUS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ALUMINUM PEDALS | NULUXE INTERIOR | 18-INCH F SPORT WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2016 Lexus NX 200t F-Sport features Turbocharged performance, exclusive F SPORT features including an F SPORTtuned suspension, a dynamic front fascia with signature mesh grille, black exterior mirrors, G-force and turbo-boost gauges, paddle shifters, machined-finish wheels and F SPORT seats with enhanced bolsters, race inspired Paddle Shifters, Aluminum Pedals, F SPORT Front Fender and Rear Door Badges, F SPORT Perforated leather-trimmed Steering Wheel and Shift Knob, Metallic Sport Interior Trim, Black Headliner and more.
This NX 200t F SPORT features an Ultra White exterior finish with 18-inch Split 5-Spoke Aluminum wheels with Machined finish, F SPORT exterior accents and badging, LED lighting and more. Inside it features a Black NuLuxe interior with Perforated leather-trimmed Sport Seats, Steering Wheel, Metallic Sport Interior trim and more.
Its powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 235 horsepower. The engine is mated to a 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters as well as a capable AWD drivetrain configuration for maximum versatility.
The Navigation Package adds a Navigation System with a colour Multimedia Display, Remote Touchpad, Voice Command, Lexus Enform App Suite, 10-speaker Lexus Premium Sound System and an additional USB Port.
Standard features include SmartAccess with push-button Start/Stop, Drive Mode Select, Dual-Zone automatic climate control, NuLuxe interior trim, Lexus Display Audio, Rearview Camera and more.
