2016 Lexus NX 200t

103,548 KM

F-Sport, AWD, NAVIGATION PKG, F SPORT SUSPENSION

F-Sport, AWD, NAVIGATION PKG, F SPORT SUSPENSION

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

103,548KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC8811
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ1G2080121

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,548 KM

2016 LEXUS NX 200T AWD F SPORT | TURBOCHARGED | F SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION | F SPORT WHEELS | F SPORT SEATS | F SPORT STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION PACKAGE | COLOUR MULTIMEDIA DISPLAY | VOICE COMMAND | LEXUS ENFORM APP SUITE | EXCLUSIVE MESH GRILLE | BLACK EXTERIOR ACCENTS | G-FORCE GAUGE | BOOST GAUGE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | REMOTE TOUCHPAD | SMARTACCESS | 10-SPEAKER LEXUS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ALUMINUM PEDALS | NULUXE INTERIOR | 18-INCH F SPORT WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Lexus NX 200t F-Sport features Turbocharged performance, exclusive F SPORT features including an F SPORTtuned suspension, a dynamic front fascia with signature mesh grille, black exterior mirrors, G-force and turbo-boost gauges, paddle shifters, machined-finish wheels and F SPORT seats with enhanced bolsters, race inspired Paddle Shifters, Aluminum Pedals, F SPORT Front Fender and Rear Door Badges, F SPORT Perforated leather-trimmed Steering Wheel and Shift Knob, Metallic Sport Interior Trim, Black Headliner and more.







This NX 200t F SPORT features an Ultra White exterior finish with 18-inch Split 5-Spoke Aluminum wheels with Machined finish, F SPORT exterior accents and badging, LED lighting and more. Inside it features a Black NuLuxe interior with Perforated leather-trimmed Sport Seats, Steering Wheel, Metallic Sport Interior trim and more.







Its powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 235 horsepower. The engine is mated to a 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters as well as a capable AWD drivetrain configuration for maximum versatility.







The Navigation Package adds a Navigation System with a colour Multimedia Display, Remote Touchpad, Voice Command, Lexus Enform App Suite, 10-speaker Lexus Premium Sound System and an additional USB Port.







Standard features include SmartAccess with push-button Start/Stop, Drive Mode Select, Dual-Zone automatic climate control, NuLuxe interior trim, Lexus Display Audio, Rearview Camera and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Grocery bag holder
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
10
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Center console trim: alloy
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Infotainment: Enform
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Satellite communications: voice guided directions
Front fog lights: LED
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Axle ratio: 4.12
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Smart device app function: vehicle location
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
voice operated
12V front
with washer
with read function
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Seat cushion airbags: passenger front

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

