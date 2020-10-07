Menu
2016 Lexus RX 300

60,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

EXCUTIVE

EXCUTIVE

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5844174
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ4G2082641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACT FAST IF YOU NEED TO BUY .

INCLUDED WARRANTY REAR CAMERA PLUS PLUS EXTRA.TAXES
Canadian consumers ready to buy online - Call in to find out more
WE HAVE A 7 STEP BUY PROCESS IN ACTION 


The wholesale division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

Supplies wholesale to dealer and public sales.

Best to visit the location for in stock selection or by placing a phone order

By calling into the office at 416-766-8244 with a

Deposit to hold the desired vehicle you care to purchase.

We will make sure its available for scheduled road test.

Our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.

Located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven

 

Disclaimer :PLUS TAXES

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
EXECUTIVE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

416-930-6465
