Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lexus RX 350

105,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RX 350

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 10276089
  2. 10276089
  3. 10276089
  4. 10276089
  5. 10276089
  6. 10276089
  7. 10276089
  8. 10276089
  9. 10276089
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276089
  • Stock #: LN14540A
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA9GC011407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2019 Lexus RX 350 L
 57,600 KM
$52,995 + tax & lic
2023 Acura MDX
14,700 KM
$68,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Acadia
171,041 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory