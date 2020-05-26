Menu
$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT 3,AWD,NAV,360CAM,HEATED/COOLED SEATS,HUD

2016 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT 3,AWD,NAV,360CAM,HEATED/COOLED SEATS,HUD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

  64,488KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5025864
  Stock #: PC5473
  VIN: 2T2BZMCA2GC032342
Exterior Colour
Ultra White
Interior Colour
Rioja Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

RX 350 | F SPORT 3 PKG | AWD | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE | HEATED COOLED LEATHER SEATS | PUSH BUTTON | POWER LIFTGATE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2016 Lexus RX350 is the perfect vehicle for families and adventurous individuals. Powered by a potent 295HP V6 engine, confidence-inspiring All-Wheel-Drive System and a smooth 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. Beautiful White exterior, Sporty Red leather interior. Get to your destination on time and safely with Lexus' onboard reliable Navigation. Blindspot Monitors, Lane Departure Sensors, Radar Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, allows you to stay in control. 12-Speaker Premium Sound system with Lexus Enform suite apps. Enjoy Cooled Seats in the summer, and Winters will be a breeze with Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Mirrors. Standard amenities include SmartAccess push start, Power rear door, Push button start, HomeLink Garage Opener, Drive mode select, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite Radio Power liftgate and much more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front, Side, Curtain impact airbags, Child Restraints, ABS Brakes, Traction and Stability Control, TPMS, Security System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

